Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at the Molineux Stadium in their first home game of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat in their campaign opener against Manchester United and find themselves in 17th place in the league standings. The visitors are in second place in the league table as they got their campaign off to a flying start with a 4-1 win over the newly-promoted Luton Town at home.

Solly March broke the deadlock in the 36th minute while João Pedro, Simon Adingra, and Evan Ferguson added goals in the second half. Carlton Morris bagged a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 81st minute, which was Luton Town's first-ever Premier League goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times in all competitions thus far, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 1969. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 18 wins. The hosts have eight wins to their name and 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row against the visitors, including a 6-0 thumping in their away game in April.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last nine away games against the Wolves.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in their last three meetings against the hosts.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording five wins in that period.

The hosts were one of just the four teams that failed to open their goalscoring account on the opening day of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The hosts failed to score in their campaign opener and will look to return to goalscoring ways in their first home game of the season. They have failed to score in five of their last seven home meetings against the visitors and might struggle here.

The Seagulls have a solid record against the hosts, suffering just two defeats in their last 12 meetings. They have just one defeat in their last nine away games at Wolverhampton and should be able to produce a strong performance.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions and have scored at least one goal in that period, so they should be able to find the back of the net. Nonetheless, considering the visitors' dominance in their recent meetings against the hosts, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Pedro to score or assist any time - Yes