Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023

On the back of their resounding 5-0 win over fellow relegation battlers Sheffield United, Burnley will travel to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Wolves, meanwhile, fell victim to an explosive start from Arsenal and ended up conceding a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fired the Gunners to a two-goal lead by the 13th minute of the game.

Mikel Arteta's men were expected to have a tough evening against the tricky Wolves. However, the match followed a different script although the 2-1 scoreline doesn't exactly reflect it.

Arsenal were the dominant side and they wasted several chances throughout the game. Their profligacy could have cost them in the end after Matheus Cunha pulled one back for Gary O'Neil's men with just four minutes left to play in normal time.

However, Arsenal managed to keep their goalmouth dry in the dying embers to escape with all three points.

Although Wolves have played some exciting matches in recent weeks, their form is starting to look worrying. Saturday's defeat marked a third loss in their last four matches.

They would have been looking to this visit from Burnley on Tuesday rather keenly. But the Clarets' 5-0 win over Sheffield United to snap their seven-match losing streak at home might have altered that feeling slightly.

Vincent Kompany's men came out swinging against the Blades and produced a thoroughly impressive performance to condemn their opponents to the bottom of the table.

Jay Rodriguez, Jacod Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill got on the scoresheet for the Clarets as they blew Sheffield United away on Saturday.

Despite the win, Burnley remain in the relegation zone and will be desperate to build on their resounding win against Sheffield when they visit Molineux on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to win any of their last seven matches against Burnley in all competitions.

Burnley have conceded one defeat in their last 12 league meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers. They have won six and drawn five.

Wolves have failed to win any of their last five Premier League matches against promoted sides. They have drawn three and lost two.

Wolves have won seven of their last 19 Premier League games played on Tuesdays. That's their highest win rate (36.8%) on a specific day in the competition.

Burnley last lost a midweek league game in March 2022, a 2-0 loss to Leicester City. They have gone unbeaten in their last 17 midweek fixtures since.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley are likely to show up on Tuesday with a spring in their steps. Wolves, despite their poor recent record, are not to be trifled with. A raucous Molineux is likely to buoy them on to a win in a hard-fought contest here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes