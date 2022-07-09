Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a comeback this weekend with a set of pre-season fixtures this weekend as Burnley take on an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Preview

Burnley secured an 18th-placed finish in the Premier League standings last season and have been relegated to the Championship. The away side edged Rochdale by a 1-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, finished in 10th place in the Premier League table and have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season. The hosts eased past Forest Green by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Burnley and have won 66 of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 41 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to score a single goal in their last three matches against Burnley in the Premier League and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will need to recover from their slump towards the end of last season and have failed to keep clean sheets in their last 10 matches.

Burnley have scored five goals in their last three matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and will look to add to their tally in this match.

Burnley have scored one goal apiece in their last three matches in all competitions and have improved in recent weeks.

Burnley conceded 53 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last season and will need to work on their defensive line this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have an impressive squad at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day. The likes of Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves can pack a punch on their day and will want to step up in this match.

Burnley are not at their best at the moment and will need to learn their lessons from the previous season. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Jimenez to score - Yes

