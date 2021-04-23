Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

English Premier League action continues with Wolverhampton Wanderers taking on Burnley at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 12th in the EPL standings with 41 points from 32 games played.

Meanwhile, Burnley are in a position of concern as they have mustered just 33 points from 32 matches. They are 17th on the table, hovering over the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are coming off a 1-0 victory over minnows Sheffield United. Willian Jose's 60th minute goal turned out to be the difference-maker on the day.

Burnley suffered a crushing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their last game, leaving the Clarets in a precarious spot in the standings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley have played 19 games between them so far, the former prevailing in eight of those contests. Burnley have won seven, while four matches have resulted in stalemates.

The last time the two sides met, Burnley came out as the winners at the end of an enthralling contest at Turf Moor. The match ended 2-1, with strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scoring for the home team. Fabian Silva's 89th-minute strike acted as a consolation for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Burnley form guide in the Premier League: D-W-L-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves will be without the services of defenders Jonny and Marcal, who underwent knee and groin surgeries respectively. Ruben Neves is in quarantine following a positive test for COVID-19, ruling him out of the game.

Pedro Neto suffered an injury to his knee cap against Fulham and has been ruled out of the season. Striker Raul Jimenez is out for the season as well.

Injured: Jonny, Marcal, Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

OTD | Today we remember the Clarets’ title-winning heroes of a century ago. On St George’s Day, 1921, a 1-1 draw at Everton made Burnley champions of England for the first time. We salute you. 👏#OnThisDay | #UTC | 🗓 pic.twitter.com/cbzvyRZ2AY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 23, 2021

Burnley

Midfielder Robbie Brady is sidelined with an Achilles problem. Striker Ashley Barnes will miss out because of a thigh injury. Nick Pope did not feature in Burnley's last game, but is expected to suit up for the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Injured: Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Predicted XI

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait Nouri; Adama Troare, Daniel Podence; Willian Jose

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Matej Vydra

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Prediction

Wolves have gone through a spell of shaky form lately, but will still go into Sunday's game as favorites. They have a stronger starting XI on paper and Burnley's own dismal form suggests Nuno's men should not have a problem securing all three points at home.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Burnley