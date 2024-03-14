Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Coventry City at the Molineux on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong Premier League campaign but will turn their attention to cup action this weekend. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the last 16 of the competition last month, with Mario Lemina scoring the sole goal of the game just two minutes after kick-off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers faced Manchester United in their last appearance at this stage of the cup competition, picking up a 2-1 victory, and they will hope they can find similar luck this weekend.

Coventry City are also playing well at the moment and are pushing for a return to the Championship promotion playoffs. They thrashed amateur outfit Maidstone United 5-0 in the competition last time out, with former Everton man Ellis Simms scoring a first-half hat-trick before Fabio Tavares netted a late brace to seal the win for the Sky Blues.

The visitors are set to make their first appearance in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup since the 2008-09 campaign and will be looking to give a good account of themselves against top-flight opposition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 competitive meetings between Wolves and Coventry. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 28 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2021 which the Wanderers won 2-1.

The visitors are without a win in their last five games in this fixture.

Only four of Wolves' 11 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Coventry have scored 59 goals in the English Championship this season, the highest of any team outside the playoff spots.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City Prediction

Wolves have won four of their last five games across all competitions and have lost just three of their last 15. They have won their last three home matches and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Coventry are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won three of their last four matches. They have, however, had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Coventry City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)