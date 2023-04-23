Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th April 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Crystal Palace at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Dean Smith's Leicester City in the league. Goals from Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne secured the win for Leicester City. Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha scored the goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Sean Dyche's Everton in the league. Everton had right-back Mason Holgate sent off in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Crystal Palace have won eight games, lost five and drawn two.

Portuguese winger Daniel Podence has six goals in 19 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Attacker Eberechi Eze has 10 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Crystal Palace this season.

French striker Odsonne Edouard has six goal contributions in 18 league starts for Crystal Palace so far.

Forward Michael Olise has 10 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Crystal Palace this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 14th in the league, six points behind 18th-placed Everton. It is hard to imagine Wolves being relegated, given their improved performances under Julen Lopetegui. However, they continue to be an inconsistent outfit, and the primary issue to be tackled this summer has to be adding depth to the squad and building an attack.

Diego Costa is a placeholder right now, but in order to avoid falling into the same situation as this season, Lopetegui has to ensure that his side's forward line is sorted.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, three points ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Roy Hodgson was a surprise appointment as manager following the sacking of Patrick Vieira, and Hodgson has done a commendable job at the helm so far, with many now questioning whether Vieira should have been sacked.

Clearly, the squad needs improvement, and it would certainly raise eyebrows if Hodgson remained at the club next season. However, for now, the club looks settled and highly likely to play another season at the top level of the English football pyramid.

We expect Crystal Palace to win here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Crystal Palace

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to keep a clean sheet- yes

