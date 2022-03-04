Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace outfit at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat against West Ham United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Eagles have thrived under Patrick Vieira so far and edged Stoke City to a narrow 2-1 victory in the FA Cup earlier this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 11 out of 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 10 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered consecutive league defeats against Crystal Palace - they have never lost three games on the trot against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace are looking to complete the league double over Wolverhampton Wanderers for only the third time in their history, with their previous double coming over nine years ago.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost their last two Premier League games after losing only one of their previous eight matches in the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded only seven goals in the first half this season, with only Manchester City stepping up with a better defensive record.

Crystal Palace have won only one of their last eight Premier League games and have not been consistent in recent weeks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have shown tremendous improvement under Patrick Vieira over the past year but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The Eagles have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the middle of a slump at the moment and will need to work hard in this fixture. Both teams are currently on an even footing and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Crystal Palace to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi