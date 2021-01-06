Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Crystal Palace at Molineux in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team have not won any of their last four games in the Premier League. The Portuguese coach will be looking for a change in fortunes with the change in competition this weekend.

Their last game in the Premier League was an entertaining 3-3 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Wolves had taken a 3-1 lead before halftime but let that slip in the second half, as goals from Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk pulled them back.

Palace, on the other hand, seem to have turned a corner after a horror run of results that included a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last month.

In their last game, they beat bottom club Sheffield United 2-0, thanks to goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze.

🏆 We begin our FA Cup campaign this Friday.



Here’s everything you need to know about this season's tournament ahead of our trip to Molineux 👇#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 5, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Wolves have beaten Palace 28 times in 68 previous meetings between these two teams, while the Eagles have won 21. There have been 19 draws in this fixture in the past.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Crystal Palace form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves will be without star striker Raul Jimenez and Spanish wing-back Jonny, both of whom are long-term absentees.

Leander Dendoncker is also ruled out, while there are doubts over the fitness of Willy Boly and Marcal.

An update from the medical team on a number of our first-team players.



🗞 — Wolves (@Wolves) January 6, 2021

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny. Leander Dendoncker, Daniel Podence

Doubtful: Willy Boly, Marcal

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham and Gary Cahill are all injured. Crystal Palace could also be without Christian Benteke for this game.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Martin Kelly, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill

Doubtful: Christian Benteke

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): John Ruddy; Ki-Jana Hoever, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Rayan Ait Nouri; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Fabio Silva

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze; Wilfred Zaha, Michy Batshuayi

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction

This is a tough game to predict due to the uncertainty surrounding how either manager will rotate their squad.

We are predicting a narrow win for Palace because of their prowess on the counter-attack, thanks to the likes of Zaha and Eze.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Crystal Palace