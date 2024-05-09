Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Crystal Palace at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Crystal Palace are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have improved in recent weeks. The Eagles stunned Manchester United with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side slumped to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 75 matches played between the two teams. Crystal Palace have managed 26 victories in this fixture and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Crystal Palace form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Mario Lemina and Pedro Neto are carrying knocks and might not feature in this fixture.

Injured: Criag Dawson, Leon Chiwome

Doubtful: Mario Lemina, Noha Lemina, Pedro Neto

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a depleted squad with Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca, and Jefferson Lerma injured at the moment. Rob Holding and Will Hughes are also unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma, Rob Holding

Doubtful: Will Hughes

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sa; Bueno, Toti, Kilman; Semedo, Traore, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Cunha

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (3-4-3): Henderson; Clyne, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have shown marked improvement under Oliver Glasner and can pack a punch on their day. The Eagles have been exceptional over the past month and will look to end their campaign on a strong note.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have slumped in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Crystal Palace