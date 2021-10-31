Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers host an out-of-form Everton side at Molineux on Monday night in a 2021-22 English Premier League game.

Wolves are 11th in the Premier League standings with 13 points from nine matches played. They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Leeds United, which saw Rodrigo save a point for his side with a penalty in injury time after Hwang Hee-chan had put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute.

Everton, meanwhile, got a harsh reality check against Watford, losing the tie 5-2 at home. Tom Davies and Richarlison each scored a goal for The Toffees, but they merely proved to be consolations.

Everton are currently ninth in the Premier League table, with 14 points from nine matches played.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves have won just one of their last six home Premier League games against Everton (three draws, two defeats) - a 3-0 victory in July 2020

Everton won home and away against Wolves last season and are looking to secure three consecutive league victories against them for the first time since a run of eight between 1964 and 1970.

Wolves have won just one of their 10 Premier League home games played on Monday (three draws, six losses), beating Crystal Palace 2-0 in July 2020.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction

Everton have won just one of their last six games and manager Rafael Benitez has had a hard time finding a balance between attack and defense this season. The hosts, meanwhile, have performed better than their position in the table suggests and should be able to sneak a narrow win on Monday night on home soil.

Richarlison's return will be a huge positive for the Toffees, but it is unlikely they will manage to salvage even a point.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves have won three of their last five games in the league)

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (We're predicting goals on Monday night as five of the last six meetings between Wolves and Everton have produced over 2.5 goals)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the last six league meetings between these two clubs and we're backing both teams to find the back of the net again on Monday)

