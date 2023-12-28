Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Everton take on an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side in an important encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Toffees slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side thrashed Brentford by a 4-1 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 63 out of the 141 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 50 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won four of their last five matches against Everton in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Everton have won only two of their last 10 matches away from home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2021.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their final game of the calendar year in each of their last four games and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three such games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in each of their last seven home games in the Premier League - their longest such run since 2019.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have stepped up to the plate this season and have punched above their weight in recent weeks. The likes of Hwang Hee-Chan and Pablo Sarabia can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Everton have not been at their best this month and have a point to prove going into this game. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hwang Hee-Chan to score - Yes