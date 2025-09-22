Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton return to action in the EFL Cup when they lock horns at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams within less than a month, with the Toffees holding on to see out a 3-2 victory in their Premier League clash on August 30.

Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers added another to their list of mediocre results in the new league campaign as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday.

Wolves have lost each of their five Premier League games so far, conceding 12 goals and scoring three, to sit rock bottom in the table, a run which has seen head coach Vitor Pereira come under fire despite signing a new deal at the helm.

Ad

Trending

Pereira hopes his side can flip the script on Tuesday as they return to action in the EFL Cup, where they picked up a 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers West Ham United in their opening game on August 26.

Elsewhere, Everton were left empty-handed in another Merseyside derby as they fell to a 2-1 loss against bitter rivals Liverpool on Saturday after a failed second-half comeback attempt at Anfield.

Before that, David Moyes’ side were on a four-game unbeaten run, including consecutive Premier League victories over Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion back in August.

Ad

Everton, who are currently 10th in the league table, now turn their attention to the EFL Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mansfield Town in August.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 65 wins from the last 145 meetings between the sides, Everton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up 51 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

Everton are unbeaten in eight of their most recent 10 competitive matches, picking up six wins and two draws since the start of May.

Wolves have failed to win 13 of their last 14 games across all competitions, losing 11 and picking up two draws, having won each of their six games preceding this run.

Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction

With pressure mounting on head coach Pereira, Tuesday’s clash is a must-win for Wolves, who are in need of a lift after what has been their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

Despite the defeat, Everton went toe-to-toe with champions Liverpool last time out and we predict they will build on their Anfield performance to heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Ad

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Wolves’ last 10 outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last nine clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More