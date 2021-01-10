Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton will be looking to at least temporarily return to the top four as they travel to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Both Wolves and Everton picked up wins in their respective FA Cup fixtures on Saturday. Neither side looked very convincing and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to move to the fourth round while Everton needed extra-time to see off a tenacious Rotherham United.

Nuno Espirito Santos' side has been rather off-colour of late and had gone winless in the four games prior to their FA Cup victory against the Eagles. They are currently languishing at 13th on the Premier League table. Their poor run of form has plenty to do with Raul Jimenez's absence as they have struggled in front of goal of late.

Fabio Silva, who has been deployed in Jimenez's stead, has only scored once in the league so far but Wolves will be hoping that Adama Traore will grow in confidence after scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace.

Everton recovered brightly from a slump and have won five of their last seven league matches. They currently have 29 points and are tied with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Southampton as the battle for Champions League berths heats up.

However, this is a fixture that Wolverhampton Wanderers have dominated in the recent past with the Toffees just picking up one win from their last five meetings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton have played 134 times till date. Everton have won 61 of those matches while Wolves have won 46. 27 matches have ended in a draw.

The last time that two sides met was in July at Molineux and Wolves registered a thumping 3-0 victory.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Everton form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves forward Podence had suffered a knock in the game against Manchester United and will continue to be sidelined for a couple more weeks. Left-back Fernando Marcal has a groin problem and he joins Raul Jimenez and Jonny Otto in the infirmary. Wolves might be able to welcome back defender Willy Boly.

Injuries: Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto and Fernando Marcal

Doubtful: Willy Boly

Suspensions: None

Everton

The likes of Fabian Delph, Jean-Phillippe Gbamin and Allan won't be available against Wolves through injuries. That's as far as Carlo Ancelotti's injury concerns go and he will be happy to bring back his striking duo of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who were rested for the FA Cup tie against Rotherham United.

Injuries: Fabian Delph, Jean-Phillippe Gbamin and Allan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton Prediction

Everton had won five Premier League games in a row before being beaten by West Ham last week. They are also back to near-full strength and will give Wolves defenders plenty to think about for the length of the game.

Wolves have been toothless in attack ever since Raul Jimenez got sidelined and now that Podence is also unavailable, they are more reliant on an inconsistent Adama Traore and Pedro Neto to deliver the goods.

This has all the makings to be a tightly contested affair but we think Everton are going to win this one.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Everton