Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Fulham at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Jesse Marsch's Leeds United in their most recent league game. A goal from Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno and an own goal from French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri secured the win for Leeds United. Portuguese winger Daniel Podence scored the consolation goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fulham, on the other hand, drew Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 2-2 in their most recent game. A brace from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham was cancelled out by goals from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah for Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games.

Fulham have won four games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Wolverhampton Wanderers finished 10th last season, with Mexican striker Raul Jimenez scoring six league goals.

South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan managed five league goals last season for Wolverhampton Wanderers; attack has clearly been a problem for them.

Fulham, on the other hand, won the Championship last season. Aleksandar Mitrovic was prolific, registering an astounding 43 goals in the league.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers' squad strength is not something to boast about; manager Bruno Lage will surely be a little frustrated. Within this context, it was surprising to see the club let long-serving centre-back Conor Coady join Everton on loan this season.

They have signed centre-back Nathan Collins and forward Goncalo Guedes, but more is needed. With both Ruben Neves and Morgan Gibbs-White linked with moves away, it will be interesting to see whether Wolves are willing to sell any moe players. Barcelona's Nico Gonzalez and Metz's Boubacar Traore have both been linked.

Fulham, on the other hand, enjoyed an impressive display against Liverpool, with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic the star. They have been extremely active in the transfer market, with Manor Solomon, Joao Palhinha, Kevin Mbabu and Issa Diop all joining the club this summer.

Manager Marco Silva will have a point to prove,having endured short and difficult spells at Hull City, Watford and Everton. The Portuguese did well to lead Fulham back to the Premier League, and, having been widely acknowledged as a talented young coach during his days with Estoril, will aim to ensure Fulham's safety in the Premier League.

A draw seems like an ideal result.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Fulham to score first- Yes

