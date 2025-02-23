Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers play Fulham at the Molineux on Tuesday in the Premier League. Wolves are 17th in the league with 22 points from 26 games, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Ad

They picked up a much needed 1-0 win over high-flying Bournemouth on Saturday, starting brightly before Bournemouth's first-half red card helped them secure maximum points.

Fulham, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last time out, failing to register a shot on target, dropping to 10th in the standings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 100th competitive meeting between the two sides since the 1900s. Wolves lead 47-27.

The Old Gold picked up a comprehensive 4-1 comeback victory in the fixture earlier in the season.

The Cottagers are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Vitor Pereira's men have conceded 54 league goals this season. Only Leicester City (59) and last-placed Southampton (61) have shipped more.

Fulham have managed one clean sheet in their last seven games on the road.

Ad

Trending

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction

Wolves have won three of their last four matches after winning one of their previous six. They picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa in their last home game.

The Cottagers, meanwhile, saw their latest result snap a three-game winning streak. They have been solid on the road off late and should do enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Fulham

Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Wolves' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback