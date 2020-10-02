Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham have been the most benign side in the opening weeks of the Premier League having conceded 10 goals and not robbed even a single point off their oppositions so far. Well, they have a chance to change that when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves haven't done much worthy of praise from their first three games of the season either. After winning 2-0 against Sheffield United in their season opener, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost three games on the trot including the embarrassment that was dealt out to them by West Ham United who sunk them by 4 goals.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will, however, take some encouragement from the fact that Fulham have not won away against them since April 1985. In fact, Wolves have only lost one of their last 10 league meetings with Fulham.

Scott Parker and Nuno Santo will both want their players to up the ante or they will have too much slack to pick up and it's still early days in the new season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Wolves and Fulham have met a total of 92 times till date. Wolves have been the dominant side winning 43 of those encounters. Fulham have registered 26 wins and 23 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in May 2019 in the Premier League and Wolves won the game 1-0.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Fulham form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Team News

Wolves are hopeful of Daniel Podence making his return to the fray and he might feature. Marcal and Jonny are also expected to miss out for the home side. Marcal injured his right calf in his debut against Manchester City on September 21.

Injuries: Marcal and Jonny

Doubtful: Daniel Podence

Suspensions: None

Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina are doubts for the game. Kenny Tete will miss out due to a calf problem. Ademola Lookman might get his debut on Sunday after joining from RB Leipzig earlier this transfer window.

Injuries: Kenny Tete

Doubtful: Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina

Suspensions: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Predicted Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola, Denis Odoi, Michael Hector, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Tom Cairney, Anguissa, Neeskens Kebano, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction

It has been a historically tough fixture for Fulham and so far they've only even looked exciting against Leeds United. Wolves should be able to utilize this occasion to go back to their winning ways.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Fulham