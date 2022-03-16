×
Create
Notifications

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th March 2022

Leeds United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this week
Leeds United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this week
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 16, 2022 02:05 PM IST
Preview

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Jesse Marsch's Leeds United lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit at the Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side picked up a crucial 2-1 victory in a relegation battle against Norwich City this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The hosts edged Everton to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Leeds United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 42 out of a total of 100 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 35 victories.
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Leeds United, with their previous defeat coming over five years ago in 2016.
  • Leeds United are winless in their last nine matches at the Molineux Stadium, with their previous away victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers taking place in 1973.
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches played on a Friday and have kept a clean sheet in four of these games.
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers have kept an impressive 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season - the most of any team outside the top four in the competition.
  • Leeds United's victory against Norwich City ended a poor run of six consecutive defeats for the Whites.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been exceptional over the past year and have managed to find their feet in the final third. Wolves have come into their own this season and will be looking to achieve European qualification this year.

🐺🙌@maxkilman made his 5️⃣0️⃣th @premierleague appearance for us on Sunday. https://t.co/5TrJi2lj87

Leeds United have endured a dismal season so far and have parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa. Wolverhampton Wanderers are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Leeds United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

🙌 Massive win for our U23s! https://t.co/garbXZdSlO

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Raul Jimenez to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी