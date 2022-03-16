Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th March 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Jesse Marsch's Leeds United lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit at the Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview

Leeds United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side picked up a crucial 2-1 victory in a relegation battle against Norwich City this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The hosts edged Everton to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 42 out of a total of 100 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 35 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Leeds United, with their previous defeat coming over five years ago in 2016.

Leeds United are winless in their last nine matches at the Molineux Stadium, with their previous away victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers taking place in 1973.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches played on a Friday and have kept a clean sheet in four of these games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have kept an impressive 11 clean sheets in the Premier League this season - the most of any team outside the top four in the competition.

Leeds United's victory against Norwich City ended a poor run of six consecutive defeats for the Whites.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been exceptional over the past year and have managed to find their feet in the final third. Wolves have come into their own this season and will be looking to achieve European qualification this year.

Leeds United have endured a dismal season so far and have parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa. Wolverhampton Wanderers are in better shape at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4 - Raul Jimenez to score - Yes

