Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Leeds United at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the league. Goals from Swedish striker Alexander Isak and Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron sealed the deal for Newcastle United. South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan scored the goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds United, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion in the league. Goals from Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and wing-back Solly March for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by goals from striker Patrick Bamford and winger Jack Harrison for Leeds United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won eight games, lost six and drawn two.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has scored five goals this season in 26 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spanish attacker Rodrigo Moreno has 11 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Leeds United this season.

Winger Jack Harrison has eight goal contributions in 22 league starts for Leeds United this season.

Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto has four goal contributions in 11 league starts this season for Leeds United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 13th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They are three points ahead of 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have played a game less. Wolves are still in a relegation battle, and the concern, as it has been with Wolves for a long time, is the lack of attacking firepower.

Sasa Kalajdzic is out with a long-term injury, Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa are spent forces, while the likes of Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia, Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence, while useful options, are not consistent goalscorers.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are 19th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed West Ham United. Leeds United have been in decline for some time now, with Jesse Marsch failing to impress during his nearly one-year stay at the club. Javi Gracia, formerly of Watford and Valencia, has been tasked with ensuring Leeds United's safety.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure the victory.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet- Yes

