Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Leeds United at the Molineux on Wednesday (November 9) night in the Carabao Cup.

The hosts have struggled this season, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Lage. Wolves lost 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League last weekend. They will now hope for better luck in the Carabao Cup as they prepare for the arrival of their new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves beat Preston North End 2-1 in the previous round of the cup competition. They were knocked out at this stage of the tournament last season and will hope to fare better this time.

Leeds, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season but have found good form of late, picking up back-to-back dramatic victories. They beat Bournemouth 4-3 in their last league outing, putting out a brilliant second-half showing to overturn a two-goal deficit.

The visitors faced Fulham at this stage of the competition last season and won on penalties after the game had ended goalless in regulation time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 102 meetings between Wolves and Leeds. The hosts have won 35 of those games, while the visitors have won 44, with 23 ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture, while the visitors have failed to keep one in their last eight.

All two of Wolves' league wins this season have come at home.

Leeds have picked up four points on the road in the league this season, the joint-second fewest in the Premier League.

The Molineux outfit have the worst offensive record in the top three tiers of English football this season, with just eight league goals scored.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Prediction

Wolves are on a four-game winless run, with three of them ending in defeats. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle again.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their four games before that. They beat Liverpool 2-1 in their last away game and should build on that by advancing to the next round.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in their last three matchups.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last three games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

