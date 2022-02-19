Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations under Brendan Rodgers this season. The Foxes held West Ham United to an important 2-2 draw in their previous league game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have consistently punched above their weight this season. Wolves stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a comfortable 2-0 victory this week and will look to pull off another positive result in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a slight edge over Leicester City and have won 43 out of 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Foxes' 40 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last five matches against Leicester City and have failed to find the back of the net during this period.

Leicester City won the reverse fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers and last completed a league double over their opponents 26 years ago.

Leicester City have kept clean sheets in five consecutive matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and are inching closer to their personal best of seven against Barnsley in 2009.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won only of their last five home games in the Premier League and have the lowest percentage of points won at home this season.

Since their 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in November, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not conceded more than one goal in 12 Premier League games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have grown into a typically robust unit this season and will look to secure a European spot in the coming months. The hosts have been impressive over the course of the season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have endured a shocking season and have several issues to address at the moment. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi