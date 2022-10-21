Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

Both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City will be desperate for a win as they clash at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves have picked up just one win in their last five Premier League games.They have shown some improvement following the sacking of Bruno Lage but squeezing out positive results has proved to be difficult. They fell to a 2-2 loss to Crystal Palace in midweek.

Wolves took the lead through Adama Traore in the 31st minute. However, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha found the back of the net for the Eagles to pour cold water over Steve Davis' men's hopes of picking up a second successive win.

Wolves confirmed on Friday that they will stick with Davis as the interim coach until 2023. They will hope to earn a positive result against the Foxes, who have got off to a poor start to the season themselves.

Leicester City managed to climb to 19th on the Premier League table with their 2-0 win over Leeds United in midweek. It was just their second win of the 2022-23 season but they seem to have turned a corner of late.

Brendan Rodgers' men have managed to keep a clean sheet in three of their last four Premier League matches. However, their form on the road has left a lot to be desired and their Sunday opponents have done a decent job at home. This will make for an exciting encounter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have lost their last five Premier League away matches.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Leicester City in all competitions.

Leicester City lost the last meeting between the two sides 2-1 but have never conceded consecutive losses against Wolves since August 1992.

Wolves are undefeated in all five of their Premer League games against Leicester City.

The away team has failed to win the last 10 Premier League meetings between Leicester City and Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction

Wolves have the worst attacking record in the Premier League, having scored just five goals in 11 games so far. Leicester City have scored 17 but find themselves at 19th in the table. Given Wolves' record at home against the Foxes and the latter's poor form on the road, things could get interesting at Molineux this Sunday.

But we expect Leicester to take home all three points.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

