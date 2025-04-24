Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers invite Leicester City to the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday. Leicester's relegation was confirmed last week, while Wolves climbed to 15th in the standings, with 38 points, the same as 13th-placed Everton.

Ad

Wolves are unbeaten in six games, winning the last five, following a 1-0 triumph at Manchester United. Substitute Pablo Sarabia made an instant impact, scoring the only goal of the match three minutes after coming off the bench.

Leicester, meanwhile, are winless in 11 games across competitions. After a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Liverpool last week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 122 times across competitions, with Wolves leading 45-42.

Their last five meetings have seen Leicester win three times and losing two. In the reverse fixture in December, Wolves won 3-0 away.

Leicester have conceded at least twice in 10 of their last 12 away games.

Wolves have won their two home games in April, scoring five goals.

Their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Leicester have the second-worst defensive and second-worst attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring 27 goals and conceding 73 times in 33 games.

Ad

Trending

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction

Wolves have won their last five gamesm scoring 10 times. Seven of their 11 wins in the Premier League this season have come since February.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan missed the meeting against Manchester United and face late fitness tests. Leon Chiwone, Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez Medina and Sam Johnstone are sidelined.

Meanwhile, Leicest3er have only pride to play for. They have lost 10 of their last 12 away games and have won one of their last five away meetings against Wolves, failing to score twice.

Ad

Issahaku Fatawu is a long-term absentee, while Harry Winks isn't in contention to start. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will look to make a few changes to the starting XI from their loss to Liverpool.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, expect Wolves to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolves to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More