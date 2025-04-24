Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers invite Leicester City to the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday. Leicester's relegation was confirmed last week, while Wolves climbed to 15th in the standings, with 38 points, the same as 13th-placed Everton.
Wolves are unbeaten in six games, winning the last five, following a 1-0 triumph at Manchester United. Substitute Pablo Sarabia made an instant impact, scoring the only goal of the match three minutes after coming off the bench.
Leicester, meanwhile, are winless in 11 games across competitions. After a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month, they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Liverpool last week.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 122 times across competitions, with Wolves leading 45-42.
- Their last five meetings have seen Leicester win three times and losing two. In the reverse fixture in December, Wolves won 3-0 away.
- Leicester have conceded at least twice in 10 of their last 12 away games.
- Wolves have won their two home games in April, scoring five goals.
- Their last four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Leicester have the second-worst defensive and second-worst attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring 27 goals and conceding 73 times in 33 games.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Prediction
Wolves have won their last five gamesm scoring 10 times. Seven of their 11 wins in the Premier League this season have come since February.
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan missed the meeting against Manchester United and face late fitness tests. Leon Chiwone, Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez Medina and Sam Johnstone are sidelined.
Meanwhile, Leicest3er have only pride to play for. They have lost 10 of their last 12 away games and have won one of their last five away meetings against Wolves, failing to score twice.
Issahaku Fatawu is a long-term absentee, while Harry Winks isn't in contention to start. Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will look to make a few changes to the starting XI from their loss to Liverpool.
Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, expect Wolves to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Wolves to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes