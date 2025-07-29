Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Lens at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The Old Gold had their struggles in the Premier League last season but ultimately finished a comfortable 17 points above the drop zone following Vitor Pereira's appointment as head coach.
They have now begun work to improve performances and results in the 2025-26 campaign. They played out a 1-1 draw with Championship side Stoke City in their last friendly outing, heading into the break a goal down before Hwang Hee-Chan came off the bench to level the scores 15 minutes from time.
Lens picked up one more point in Ligue 1 last season than they managed in the 2023-24 season, but finished a place lower in the league standings, ultimately costing them a spot in Europe. Pierre Sage has now been appointed as the new head coach following Will Still's departure for Southampton at the end of the season.
Les Sang et Or have been busy during the off-season, most recently facing Metz whom they beat 2-1, with Martin Satriano and Rayan Fofana getting on the scoresheet. They will face Roma following Wednesday's game, while Wolves will play La Liga side Girona.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
- Lens have faced English opposition in their last three pre-season campaigns, playing out a goalless draw with West Ham in 2022, losing 3-1 to Manchester United in 2023 and beating Leicester City 3-0 last year.
- Wolves conceded 69 goals in the Premier League last season. Only three teams shipped more, all of which were relegated from the division.
- Lens had the third-best defensive record in the French top flight last season, with a goal-concession tally of 39.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Lens Prediction
The Old Gold are without a win in the off-season and have seen key players exit the club this summer including Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri who have joined the Manchester clubs. They however, have enough quality in their ranks to pick up a result here.
Les Sang et Or meanwhile are on a run of back-to-back victories in pre-season action and should avoid defeat this week.
Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Lens
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Lens Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Wolves' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of Lens' last seven matches)