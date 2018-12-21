Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, team news, venue, and more | Premier League 2018-19

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 436 // 21 Dec 2018, 07:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool will be looking to continue their unbeaten run

Premier League is set to start early this weekend as the table-toppers Liverpool are going to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. Liverpool will try their best to continue their unbeaten run as the difference between them and Manchester City is only one point.

The Reds holds their first position with 45 points, while Wolves are at the 7th position as they have gathered 25 points from 17 matches in the Premier League 2018-19.

While Jurgen Klopp's side is still unbeaten in the competition this season, Wolves are on the back of a 3-game winning run. They could give a neck to neck fight to the Reds as they defeated Chelsea on their home soil a few weeks ago. This is going to be another exciting game which you shouldn't miss.

Match details

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Capacity: 31,700

Date: 21 December 2018

Time: 20:00 (GMT)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers could throw a strong challenge

There are a few injury concerns at Wolves squad as they will miss their main attacking option Diogo Jota. The Portuguese suffered a hamstring injury in their victory against AFC Bournemouth last weekend. Gibbs-White could replace Diogo Jota in the upcoming game.

Liverpool

Shaqiri could start the match

Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are definitely set to miss the match with the likes of Joe Gomez and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain. James Milner is the only doubt for the match. Nathaniel Clyne is likely to continue his defensive duties for Liverpool as a right-back. Shaqiri could replace James Milner in the midfield as the Swiss superstar has already shown that he could make an impact from multiple positions on the pitch.

Predicted Line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Costa, Jimenez, Gibbs-White.

Liverpool FC: Alisson; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Form in last 5 matches in all competitions

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers: L-L-W-W-W

Did you know?

Liverpool have not lost a single match in an away trip to the Wolves, winning two and drawing three games in the process.

Prediction

This is going to be an interesting one as we could expect a fast-paced game from both teams. Wolves have the fan support, but we could say that Liverpool are likely to start the game as the favourites.

Final prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Liverpool

Advertisement