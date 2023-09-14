Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Liverpool to the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday (September 16) as both teams resume league action after the international break.

The hosts have endured a poor start to the season, with three defeats in four games. After a 1-0 win at Everton last month, they failed to build on that, losing 3-2 t Crystal Palace in their previous outing. Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha scored late goals, but it was not enough to avoid a defeat.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, winning three of their four games. They beat Aston Villa 3-0 at home in their previous outing for their third straight league win. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah, and a Matty Cash's own goal sunk the Villans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 114 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1894. Liverpool lead 59-37.

Last season, they met four times across competitions, twice in the Premier League and twice in the FA Cup. Both teams recorded home wins in the league. Liverpool won 1-0 away in the FA Cup replay after a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 meetings against Wolves, keeping seven clean sheets.

Wolves have one win in nine Premier League home meetings against Liverpool, with that win coming last season (3-0).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Prediction

Wolves saw their five-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League come to an end in their 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last month. After ending August strongly - with two wins across competitions - they fell to a 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Fortunately, Gary O'Neil does not have any major injury concerns, with only Joseph Hodge out with a thigh injury. They have failed to score in six of their last eight home meetings in the Premier League against Liverpool, though.

The Reds, meanwhile, be without captain Virgil van Dijk. That's because the Dutchman's suspension was extended by a game for his conduct with match officials in the Newcastle United game, where he was sent off.

Darwin Nunez returns from international duty with a muscle strain and faces a late fitness test. There are doubts over the availability of Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nonetheless, considering the Reds' superior form and recent record against Wolves, expect them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score or assist any time - Yes