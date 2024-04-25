Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

Luton Town will attempt to crawl out of the relegation zone as they travel to the Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Despite being on an awful run which has seen them go winless in their last six Premier League matches, Wolves will go into Saturday's match fancying their chances to walk away with all three points.

Gary O'Neil's men sit 12th in the Premier League table but their only draws in the last six matches have come against teams in the bottom four, namely Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

They most recently fell to a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday night with Antoine Semenyo's 37th-minute goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are in an extended slump themselves. A 2-1 win over Bournemouth on April 6 represents their only victory in the last 13 league matches. Things seem to be getting progressively worse for the Hatters who have conceded successive 5-1 losses in their latest two outings.

They are currently 18th in the table with 25 points, only one shy of Nottingham Forest at 17th. However, Luton's inferior goal difference of -28, as opposed to Forest's -18, makes it doubly hard for them to turn things around in the relegation dogfight in the closing weeks of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luton Town have failed to beat Wolves in their last eight league meetings.

Luton have played two away league games against Wolves in the 21st century and lost both.

Wolves' five Premier League home matches against promoted sides since the start of the 2022-23 season have produced just four goals.

Wolves have only been beaten in two of their last 15 Premier League matches against promoted teams.

Wolves won three of their first five 3 pm Saturday kickoffs this season. However, since then, they have only won three of their subsequent 10 such matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction

This will be a tight and cagey affair with neither team finding much joy in attack. Despite having home advantage, Wolves don't have anything to play for at this juncture in the season while Luton Town will be motivated to go and find a positive result and preferably all three points.

The fact that Wolves are going through a slump doesn't help their chances either. Luton are likely to get a narrow win here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Luton Town to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes