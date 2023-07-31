Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Luton Town at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Celtic in a friendly game. A goal from Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi for Celtic was canceled out by a goal from Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luton Town, on the other hand, beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from DR Congo international Peddy Ruddock Mpanzu and striker Carlton Morris secured the win for Luton Town. Striker Michael Smith scored the goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In one previous encounter, Luton Town emerged victorious.

South Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan managed four goal contributions in 12 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

Portuguese winger Daniel Podence had six goals in 20 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

Striker Carlton Morris had 27 goal contributions in 44 league starts for Luton Town in the Championship last season.

Forward Elijah Adebayo had 13 goal contributions in 42 league starts for Luton Town in the Championship last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have embarked upon a new era. Their midfield mainstays for their last five Premier League seasons, Portuguese internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, have both left the club. The duo amassed a combined 394 Premier League appearances for Wolves, and their absence will be felt.

The club have signed Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha permanently, while Irish right-back Matt Doherty has returned to the club following underwhelming spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

Luton Town, on the other hand, surprised many with their promotion to the top tier of English football. Manager Rob Edwards has done well to lead the club to the riches of the Premier League, although the club now face the task of reinforcing their side for the rigors of top-flight football.

They have made some interesting additions. Dutch winger Tahith Chong, formerly of Manchester United, has joined the club, while Danish center-back Mads Juel Andersen and left-back Ryan Giles have also signed, with the latter joining on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Luton Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet- yes