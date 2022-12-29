Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st December 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Frank Lampard's Everton in the league. Goals from Portuguese winger Daniel Podence and French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri secured the win for Julen Lopetegui's Wolverhampton Wanderers. Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina scored the goal for Everton.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the league. Goals from attacker Marcus Rashford, French striker Anthony Martial and Brazilian midfielder Fred sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost four and drawn four.

Attacker Marcus Rashford has managed eight goal contributions in the league for Manchester United.

In three starts in the league for Manchester United, French striker Anthony Martial has managed five goal contributions.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has five assists in the league for Manchester United.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has managed four goals in the league for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 18th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed Everton. They sacked Bruno Lage and appointed former Spain and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui before the World Cup break, and the 56-year old has a tough job in his hands.

The win over Everton was very important as Wolves aim to climb out of the relegation spots. Attack remains a point of concern though; with Raul Jimenez struggling with injuries and showing signs of decline, and with Diego Costa will past his prime, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now turned to Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, who will join the club in January on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have shown clear signs of improvement under Erik ten Hag. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was not the first-choice option for the club last summer; it was Frenkie de Jong that the club and ten Hag wanted.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Is Casemiro the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League right now? Is Casemiro the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League right now? 👀 https://t.co/72fUotd8mz

Casemiro is now at Manchester United, and has shown why he is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world. The 30-year old has added both steel and silk to the Manchester United midfield. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford once again looks like a star in attack.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marcus Rashford is back to his best Marcus Rashford is back to his best 🔥 https://t.co/j4inroSE3W

Previous encounters between these two clubs have often proved to be drab events. Manchester United for the win here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes