Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th May 2022

With both teams needing a pick-me-up, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City will lock horns in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolves head into the game on a five-match winless run, while the visitors will look to snap their five-game losing streak.

Wolves failed to find their feet on Tuesday, getting thrashed 5-1 by title-chasing Manchester City on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in their last five outings, picking up a point from a possible 15. With 50 points from 36 games, Wolves are eighth in the Premier League standings, five points off West Ham United in the UEFA Conference League qualification spot with two games to go.

Meanwhile, Norwich City were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Leicester City.

They have now lost their last five outings, stretching back to a 2-0 win over Burnley on April 10. Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, having picked up just 21 points from 36 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 32 wins in the last 63 meetings between the two teams.

Norwich have picked up 14 wins in this period, while the honours have been shared on 17 occasions.

Wolves head into the game winless in their last five outings, picking up a draw and losing four.

Norwich head into the game on a run of five defeats, conceding 12 goals and scoring just two.

The Canneries hold the division’s worst record away from home, picking up just two wins and nine points in 18 games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City Prediction

Both teams have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and will head into the game seeking a morale-boosting result. Norwich have struggled to get going on the road this season, so Wolves should come away with all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Norwich City.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Norwich City have failed to score in their last four games).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav