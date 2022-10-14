Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Nottingham Forest at Molineux on Saturday (October 15) afternoon in the Premier League.

The hosts have endured a sluggish start to their season, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Lage. U-18 coach Steve Davis took charge against Chelsea last time out as Wolves' search for a new manager continues. Davis' team were handed a 3-0 defeat by the rejuvenated Blues.

Wolves are 18th in the standings with just six points from nine games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Nottingham, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents but are keeping faith with manager Steve Cooper, handing the Welsh boss a new deal that runs till 2025. They played out a dour 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last time out. Emmanuel Dennis scored the opener inside 15 minutes of the game before the Villans restored parity.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the standings and will look to leapfrog them with maximum points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

There have been 132 meetings between Wolves and Nottingham. The hosts have won 62 of those games, while the visitors have won 44. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

Wolves have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture since 2015.

Forest are without a clean sheet in their last seven league games.

The Wanderers have picked up just five points at home this season, the second-fewest in the league.

Nottingham are without a league win away this season.

Wolves have the worst offensive record in the Premier League this season, scoring just thrice in nine games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Wolves are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one league win all season. Their season has been largely marked by an inability to score goals, so they will be desperate to improve their potency up front.

Nottingham, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless run in the league. Neither team is in encouraging form, so the spoils could be shared here.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last seven games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Wolves to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in seven of their last eight games in this fixture.)

