Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sheffield United lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side in an important clash at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their season. The hosts edged Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 41 matches apiece out of the 119 games played between the two teams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last eight league games at home against Sheffield United, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-1 margin in the Championship in 2002.

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture at home by a 2-1 margin and will be looking to complete a league double against Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Sheffield United won their previous away game in the Premier League by a 3-1 margin against Luton Town and will be looking to win consecutive games of this nature for only the fifth time in their history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. Joao Gomes scored twice against Tottenham Hotspur last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Sheffield United have been out of their depth this season and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their campaign. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Gomes to score - Yes