Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th January 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important games this weekend as Southampton lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Saints thrashed Brentford by a 4-1 margin in their previous league game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations over the past year. The hosts stunned Manchester United with a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 28 out of 71 games played between the two sides, as opposed to Wolves' 25 victories.

Southampton have a poor recent record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won only one of the last 11 Premier League games played between the two teams.

Wolves are on a five-match unbeaten streak against Southampton and will look to extend their impressive run this weekend.

Wolves have not done the double over Southampton in over 50 years and will look to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Wolves have the second-best defensive in the Premier League this season and have conceded only 14 goals in the competition so far.

Wolves have managed 15 of their last 16 Premier League victories by a narrow 1-0 margin and will look to achieve a more clinical scoreline this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been exceptional in the Premier League so far and could fight for European qualification this season. The hosts dominated their match against Manchester United last week and will want a similar performance in this fixture.

Southampton have shown flashes of potential this season but will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table. Wolverhampton Wanderers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Raul Jimenez to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to win by a two-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi