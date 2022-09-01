Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Southampton lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in an important encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Bournemouth this week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Southampton, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight so far. The Saints edged Chelsea to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have a slight edge over Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 28 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 26 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won four of their last five matches against Southampton and are on a three-game winning streak against the Saints in the Premier League.

Southampton are winless in their last six away games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their previous such victory coming in the Championship in 2007.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored four penalties against Southampton - more than any other team against a specific opponent in the competition.

Wolverhampton have drawn their last three home games in the Premier League, including the two that they have played so far this season.

Southampton defeated Leicester City by a 2-1 margin in their previous away game and are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches on the road for the first time in over two years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton have stepped up to the plate this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The Saints stunned Chelsea in their previous game and will be intent on building a streak of positive results this month.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League and have not been particularly creative in the final third. Southampton are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Southampton to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Romeo Lavia to score - Yes

