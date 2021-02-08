Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

A rather insipid looking Wolverhampton Wanderers will host out-of-form Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Having won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers registered just one shot on target when they took on Leicester City this past weekend. Their standards have slipped in the absence of their main striker Raul Jimenez and have failed to score a goal in eight Premier League matches this term.

On Thursday, they take on Southampton who have their own demons to fight off after losing five matches on the trot in the league. Their recent results include a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester United and they lost 3-2 to Newcastle United this past weekend.

The Saints are sitting at 12th on the table and have been conceding goals far too easily. They will look to set that right when they travel to take on the Wolves on Thursday.

Wolverhampton defeated sixth-tier side Chorley FC by a modest 1-0 scoreline in the fourth round while Southampton got past Arsenal by the same scoreline. Neither side has been playing good football and the FA Cup gives them a good chance to salvage something from a season where they've found little joy.

Wolves have been severely lacking in the finishing department and Southampton have been poor at the back. On Thursday, when these two sides meet, something has got to give.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have clashed 68 times in the past. Southampton have a slight edge over their opposition in head to heads and have won 27 matches. Wolverhampton Wanderers have won 23 times and 18 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in November last year and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Southampton have won only once in their last ten matches against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Southampton form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have a long list of injuries starting with long-term absentee Raul Jimenez. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcal and Jonny were kept out of their weekend game against Leicester City. Roman Saiss made his return to the bench but did not feature in the game.

Injuries: Raul Jimenez, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcal and Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Southampton

Oriol Romeu and Jannik Vestergaard returned to the playing XI for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side against Newcastle United. Alexandre Jankewitz is still suspended after his straight red in the game against Manchester United.

Kyle Walker-Peters is close to a return as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Kyle Walker-Peters

Suspensions: Alexandre Jankewitz

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have both been in uninspiring form and when the two sides meet on Thursday, there will be a winner at the end of it. And we think it is most likely going to be Southampton.

Prediction: Wolverhampton 1-2 Southampton