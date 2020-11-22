Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

High-flying Southampton travel to Molineux on Monday night for a Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Saints, for a few hours, went top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in their last game before the international break, but have since been overtaken by a few teams.

They now go into this game in fifth place and in great form, having taken 16 points in their last six Premier League games, after losing the first two this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers aren't having a particularly bad run either. Prior to the 1-0 loss to Leicester City in their last game before the break, Wolves had picked up 10 points from four Premier League games, with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto being influential in attacking areas.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Southampton have won 27 of 67 previous games against Wolves, losing only 23. These two sides have played out 17 draws against each other.

In the last game between these two sides, which was played at St. Mary's, Wolves produced a stirring second-half comeback to win 3-2. Jan Bednarek and Shane Long put Southampton up 2-0 in the first half, but a brace from Raul Jimenez added to a Pedro Neto goal to give Wolves the win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Southampton form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Team News

Spanish wing-back Jonny is still absent, as he is recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Wolves captain Conor Coady had to miss England's internationals due to self-isolation after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, but he is expected to return to action.

Injured: Jonny

Suspended: None

Danny Ings is still a few weeks away from a return to action for the Saints, who will look to Che Adams to adequately fill the gap left by Ings. Will Smallbone and Sam McQueen are also understood to be ruled out for the Saints.

Injured: Danny Ings, Will Smallbone, Sam McQueen

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Nathan Redmond

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Prediction

This will be a close game between two sides who are both in a decent run of form. Southampton will miss Ings, especially in the face of Wolves having their hitman Raul Jimenez back in action. We believe that the Saints have enough in their arsenal to hold Wolves to a draw.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Southampton