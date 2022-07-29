Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) take on Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Algarve in a club friendly on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting pre-season campaigns so far.

Wolves have been in strong form recently, having won four of their five friendlies so far. Bruno Lage's side will go into the game off the back of a 3-0 win against Besiktas last time out and will look to carry that momentum into the game against Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Sporting Lisbon, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of a pre-season campaign so far. Ruben Amorin's side will go into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against Sevilla last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Wolves as they build up to the start of their domestic season.

Both sides will want to end their pre-season campaigns on a strong note and that should make for an entertaining contest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first time the two sides have faced each other.

Wolves finished 10th in the Premier League last season, seven points behind the top six.

Bruno Lage's side had the best defense outside the top 4 last season, with only 43 goals conceded in their 38 league games.

Sporting Lisbon finished 2nd in the league, six points off champions Porto. Amorim's side had the second best defense in the league, with only 23 goals conceded in their 34 league games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Wolves will be missing a host of players, with Raul Jimenez, Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Chiquinho, Adama Traore and Matija Sarkic all out due to injury. Meanwhile, Amorim will have a full strength side to choose from for the game.

We predict a tight game, with Wolves coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in all their previous friendlies so far)

Tip 3 - Pedro Neto to score/assist (The winger has contributed to the highest amount of goals in Wolves' pre-season campaign)

