Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers will square off against a haphazard Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Wolves managed to more or less shake off the stress of the relegation battle in their latest outing by beating Ipswich Town 2-1 last weekend.

Meanwhile, Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

Despite heading into the game fancying their chances, Wolves had their work cut out for them last Saturday as Liam Delap put the Tractor Boys ahead in the 12th minute of the game.

They had to come back from behind to secure the victory and ensure sufficient separation from the gravitational puill of the relegation zone.

It was super-sub Pablo Sarabia who inspired Wolves' comeback, scoring the first and then setting up Jorgen Strand Larsen to cap off the comeback.

The win helped them install a 12-point gap between them and the relegation zone and with only seven more matches to play, it's hard to imagine Ipswich or Southampton leapfrogging them.

Meanwhile, Molineux's Sunday visitors could finish the week with just two points more than the hosts. Ange Postecoglou's once-promising Tottenham Hotspur side have gone to rack and ruin and the former Celtic coach cuts a frustrated figure these days.

In their latest outing, they came from behind to draw the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek. It was Pedro Porro who restored parity for the Lilywhites after Hugo Ekitike had put the German side in front with a scorcher.

Spurs have lost each of their last three away matches without scoring a single goal. They have been beaten nine times in away matches in the English top flight this term, third only to relegation scrappers Southampton (13) and Leicester City (11).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham are winless in their last four league matches against Wolves.

Wolves have won their last two home league meetings with Spurs.

Wolves have won each of their last three Premier League matches. No other side is currently on a longer winning run in the competition.

Only 19th-placed Leicester City (13) and 20th-placed Southampton (13) have suffered more losses on the road in the ongoing Premier League season than Tottenham Hotspur (nine).

Since Vitor Pereira took over from Gary O'Neil in December, only five teams have won more Premier League matches than Wolves (seven).

Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Despite being 17th in the table, Wolves are presently one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League.

Postecoglou is likely to rest a few key players or at least limit their involvement on Sunday as they have the all-important Europa League quarter-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt coming up in midweek.

Even if Spurs were to bring the whole cavalry, a win at Molineux over Wolves is likely to elude them.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

