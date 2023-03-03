Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are winless in three league outings and suffered a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in midweek, failing to score for the second time in three games. Wolves are 15th in the standings, three points clear of the drop zone.

Tottenham, meanwhile, beat London-based rivals Chelsea 2-0 at home last week, thanks to goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane. It was their second 2-0 win in a row, which helped them remain fourth in the league. Antonio Conte's men, though, lost 1-0 to Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (March 1), with substitute Iliman Ndiaye's strike sinking Spurs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 103 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1908. Tottenham lead 52-30.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven games at Wolves across competitions.

Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Both teams have fared similarly in defence, conceding 35 goals in 25 league games, but Spurs have outscored Wolves 46-18.

Interestingly, Wolves have failed to score in three of their last five home games in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in the two other games.

Tottenham have scored in all but one of their away games in the Premier League this season.

Spurs have scored at least twice in five of their last seven games at Wolves across competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Wolves have been inconsistent this season, with their last eight home games producing four wins and as many defeats. They;re winless at home against Spurs in the Premier League since 2010.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are coming off a shock 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup Interestingly, they have lost their last three away games across competitions, failing to score in the last two.

Both teams will play their second game in three days, so expect a few changes in the starting XI from both managers. While Julien Lopetegui's men have eight days before their next game, Spurs face AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (March 8).

So a few Spurs players could start from the bench. Nonetheless, they have a solid away record against Wolves and are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes

