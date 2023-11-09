Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers will invite Tottenham Hotspur to the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts saw their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League end last week, as they fell to a 2-1 away loss at Sheffield United. Late drama ensued as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had equalised for Wolves in the 89th minute but Oliver Norwood scored a last-gasp winner from the penalty spot.

The visitors suffered their first loss of the Premier League campaign on Monday, a 4-1 defeat at home to London rivals Chelsea. Dejan Kulusevski gave Tottenham an early lead but Cristian Romero was sent off in the 33rd minute following a VAR check. Cole Palmer equalised for Chelsea from the penalty that was awarded for Romero's foul.

Spurs were reduced to nine men after left-back Destiny Udogie was sent off in the 55th minute. This gave a massive advantage to Chelsea and Nicolas Jackson bagged a hat-trick, scoring twice in injury time to help the Blues to their fourth win of the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 104 times in all competitions since 1908. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 52 wins to their name. The hosts have 31 wins against the capital club and 21 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded 1-0 home wins in their two Premier League meetings.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Premier League, though two games have ended in draws.

Tottenham Hotspur have won four of their last five away games in the Premier League.

Wolves have recorded just one win in their last eight home meetings against Spurs.

Spurs have won five of their last seven away games in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Wolves saw their five-game unbeaten run end last week and will look to bounce back to winning ways. They have won two of their last three meetings against the visitors.

Gary O'Neil does not have any fresh absentees for the match as Joseph Hodge, Hugo Bueno, and Pedro Neto remain sidelined through injuries.

Spurs suffered just their second loss of the season on Monday, dropping to second place in the Premier League table. They remain unbeaten in away games though and will look to keep that run intact.

Ange Postecoglou has a selection headache for the match as Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Richarlison and Micky van de Ven are nursing injuries at the moment. Ben Davies and James Maddison face late fitness test while Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie will serve suspensions following their red cards in the game against Chelsea.

While the visitors have won four of their last six away games against Wolves, a lengthy absentee list might prove to be their undoing. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score or assist any time - Yes