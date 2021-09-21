Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

The English League Cup returns this week and will see Wolverhampton Wanderers host Tottenham at the Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers began their EFL Cup run in the second round against Nottingham Forest. Bruno Lage's men beat the Championship side 4-0 with second-half goals from Roman Saiss, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' form in the Premier League is a different story, however, as they have lost all but one of their five games so far.

Their only win so far was a 2-0 victory against newly-promoted Watford. They sit 16th in the Premier League table with three points from five games.

Tottenham reached the finals of the EFL Cup last season, their first appearance at that stage since the 2014-15 campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by winners Manchester City via a late goal from defender Aymeric Laporte. Tottenham will be looking to go a step further in the competition this time around.

Tottenham began their Premier League campaign impressively, winning their first three games by 1-0 scorelines. However, they lost their next two games in the competition, 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea respectively.

Tottenham are currently on a three-game winless run and will be looking to change that on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 100 meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham in the past. Tottenham have won half of those games, while Wolves have won 29 matches. A total of 21 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Premier League earlier this season, with Tottenham winning the game 1-0 away from home.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Form Guide (EFL Cup): W

Tottenham Form Guide (EFL Cup): yet to play

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Neto and Jonny Otto are both unavailable due to injuries and will miss Wednesday's game.

Injured: Pedro Neto, Jonny Otto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Tottenham do not have any players ruled out with injury but they have a couple of players who have taken knocks and whose involvement is in doubt. They include Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI: (3-4-3): John Ruddy; Max Kilman, Willy Boly, Yerson Mosquera; Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait Nouri; Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Fabio Silva

Tottenham Predicted XI: (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, Joe Rondon, Ben Davies; Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg; Bryan Gil, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won just one game in five league games this season and two in all competitions. They have failed to score in every game they've lost this season and they will need to fix that as the season progresses.

Tottenham have not been in much better form lately as they have been winless in their last three games, conceding eight goals in that period. They should, however, have enough to win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham

