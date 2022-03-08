Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | 10 March 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers are on a three-game losing streak in the Premier League as they welcome Watford to Molineux on Thursday night.

After efficiently working their way back into the race for a top-four berth, Wolves' form seems to have tailed off drastically over the past few weeks. They have looked vulnerable and have now conceded three back-to-back defeats in their last three outings.

Bruno Lage's men are currently eight points behind a top-four spot. They have looked toothless in attack and were below par in almost every category against Crystal Palace as they fell to a 2-0 loss this past weekend.

Wolves crumbled as the Eagles produced wave after wave of relentless pressure and they eventually broke. Unless there is a stark improvement over the next few weeks, their European dreams will more or less be over.

Meanwhile, Watford fought valiantly against Arsenal in their latest match but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Gunners. They are 19th in the Premier League table and are desperate for a win as they travel to take on a rattled Wolves side.

The Hornets have been dealt multiple injury blows which has made things difficult for them. However, they have done decently on the road in recent weeks. They have conceded just a single goal in their last four Premier League away games. Watford have also lost just one of their last five away games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves won the reverse fixture between the two sides 2-0. They are looking to complete a league double over Watford for the third time.

Wolves have lost just three of their 20 home league games against Watford.

Wolves have lost all three of their league games played on Thursday. They lost twice against Arsenal in February on Thursdays and conceded a defeat to Liverpool in January 2020.

Watford's form in midweek Premier League away games is abysmal, having lost 18 of 22 such matches.

Wolves have lost their last three Premier League games on the trot.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford Prediction

Neither Wolves nor Watford have been in good form. While Wolves' defensive formidability has come under question in recent weeks, the Hornets have done well in that aspect away from home. This could be an exciting Premier League encounter as both teams are in desperate need of a positive result.

We're backing Wolves to snap their losing streak and get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Watford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

