Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The home side crashed out of the EFL Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers edged Brentford to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 33 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 23 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost four of their last five Premier League games against West Ham United but did win their previous home game against the Hammers in November 2021.

West Ham United are looking to win three consecutive league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time since 1958.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have picked up four points in their last three games under Julen Lopetegui - as many as they had managed in the nine games prior to his arrival.

West Ham United are winless in their last six Premier League games - their longest such run in the competition since February 2020.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have flattered to deceive so far and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have improved under Julen Lopetegui but have plenty of work to do to move up the league table. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes

