Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to leap further away from the relegation zone as they prepare to take on West Ham United in the Premier League at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves are currently 17th in the table with 26 points from 29 matches and West Ham sit right above Vitor Perieira's men. But the Hammers have eight more points than them.

A 2-1 win over Southampton in their last outing before the international break helped eased the nerves at Wolves. It was a hard-earned victory with the Saints fighting to show they're not ready to lie down and take a beating despite going two goals behind inside the first 50 minutes.

Jorgen Strand Larsen bagged a brace for Wolves and Paul Onuachu's 75th-minute strike set the game up for a tense finish. Wolves survived the finale scare and went back home with all three points in their bag.

They will head into Tuesday's encounter with West Ham having picked up three wins in their last six Premier League matches.

Meanwhile, West Ham United will be frustrated with the way they squandered a 1-1 lead against Everton in second-half stoppage time. Tomas Soucek's goal could easily have been the highlight of the night but Jake O'Brien restored parity for the Toffees in the 91st minute.

Under new manager Graham Potter, the Hammers haven't been very flamboyant in attack. They have scored a total of six goals in their last eight matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham won this exact fixture 2-1 last term.

Wolves have lost seven of their last nine league games against the Hammers.

Wolves have earned 10 points from their last six Premier League matches which is as many as they had in the previous 12.

The Hammers have won all of their last three Premier League matches played in midweek.

98 goals have been seen in Wolves' matches this season (40 conceded and 58 scored), joint-top with Tottenham Hotspur.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Matheus Cunha is still suspended for two more matches and that could prove to be a huge blow for Wolves. He is their main man in attack and as such, putting the ball in the back of the net is going to be an arduous task for Pereira's men.

West Ham have been good defensively of late and are likely to win by a slender lead on Tuesday.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

