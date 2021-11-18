Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th November 2021

West Ham United are back in action with another Premier League fixture after the international break as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been exceptional this season. The Hammers stunned Liverpool with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 31 out of 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 22 victories.

West Ham United completed a Premier League double against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season for the first time in over 98 years.

The Hammers are on a four-game winning streak in the Premier League and could match their best streak in the league since 2006 this weekend.

With six goals, West Ham United have been the most prolific team in set-piece situations in the Premier League so far this season.

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has scored more goals against Wolves than he has against any other team in the Premier League.

Wolves forward Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao have a combined expected goals total of 4.9 but are yet to score in the Premier League this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have exceeded expectations in the Premier League under David Moyes and will be intent on a top-four finish this year. The Hammers have impressive players in their ranks and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shown flashes of potential this year but will need to be more clinical going into this game. West Ham United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Ham United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Michail Antonio to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers to win by two goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi