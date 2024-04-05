Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 34 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 24 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won four of their last seven matches against West Ham United in the Premier League, with these four victories coming in their last five games.

West Ham United have won five of their last seven matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League but have lost both their game during this period at the Molineux Stadium.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won six of their last nine matches at home in the Premier League and have won their last two such games in the competition.

West Ham United have won only two of their 12 matches in the Premier League in 2024.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been severely hampered by injuries and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. West Ham United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes