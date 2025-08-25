Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host West Ham United at Molineux on Tuesday in the second round of the 2025-26 EFL Cup campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign, most recently losing 1-0 to Bournemouth to register a second consecutive league defeat and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week.
They faced Burnley at this stage of the Carabao Cup last season, beating the then-Championship side 2-0, with Goncalo Guedes finding the back of the net in both halves.
West Ham United have endured an even poorer start to their league campaign as they suffered a deflating 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland on the opening day. They were then thrashed 5-1 at home by Chelsea in their game on Friday, with new goalkeeper Mads Hermansen failing to impress on his home debut.
The visitors kicked off their cup campaign last season against Bournemouth at the London Stadium. They beat the Cherries 1-0, with star forward Jarrod Bowen scoring the game-winner in the 88th minute.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 75 meetings between Wolves and West Ham. The home side have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 36 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.
- Wolves won 1-0 when the two teams last faced off in April, ending a three-game losing streak in competitive action in this fixture.
- The Hammers have the worst defensive record in the Premier League so far with eight goals shipped after the opening two rounds.
- The hosts are two-time winners of the League Cup, last winning the domestic cup in the 1979-80 campaign. The visitors, meanwhile, have never won the competition, although they have finished runners-up twice.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction
The Old Gold ended the previous campaign without a win in their final four games and have begun the new one with two straight losses. They have, however, won three of their last four home games against West Ham and will be hopeful of a win this week.
Graham Potter's men were grossly underwhelming against Chelsea last time out and will be desperate to put out a response this week. They are, however, slight underdogs ahead of Tuesday's game and could lose this one.
Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Wolves to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes