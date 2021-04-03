Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to play host to West Ham United at the Molineux Stadium on Monday for their latest English Premier League game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium. A first-half goal from former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward and Portugal international Diogo Jota ensured victory for Liverpool.

West Ham United, on the other hand, 3-3 draw against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the London Stadium in their most recent English Premier League game. First-half goals from forward Jesse Lingard, winger Jarrod Bowen and Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek for West Ham United was cancelled out by own goals from midfielder Soucekand centre-back Craig Dawson and a goal from French forward Alexandre Lacazette for Arsenal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. West Ham United have won four games, lost five and drawn one.

Good vibes everywhere you look 😁 pic.twitter.com/sdCrvTnFk0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with West Ham United beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0. A brace from attacker Jarrod Bowen, an own goal from Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and a goal from striker Sebastien Haller, now at Ajax.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-D-W

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-W-L-W

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of Mexican striker Raul Jimenez and Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal. There are doubts over the availability of Portugal internationals Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence and Joao Moutinho.

Injured: Fernando Marcal, Raul Jimenez

Doubtful: Daniel Podence, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United will be without Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko and goalkeeper Darren Randolph. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Arthur Masuaku and Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko, Angelo Ogbonna, Darren Randolph

Doubtful: Pablo Fornals, Arthur Masuaku

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Jonny, Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Willian Jose

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 13th in the Premier League table, and have struggled this season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have missed star striker Raul Jimenez for a major portion of the season due to injury, and his absence has been clearly felt.

West Ham United, on the other hand, are 5th in the league table. Manager David Moyes has earned praise for his side's consistent performances, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice all performing well.

The Hammers look dangerous and should be able to beat an inconsistent Wolves side.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 West Ham United

Also Read: Top 5 defensive midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)