Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Calafiori scores winner with both teams seeing red in a heated match | Premier League 2024-25

Arsenal dug deep and scraped a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, January 25.

The result sees the Gunners keep up their six-point gap with leaders Liverpool, who are on 53 points from 22 games. Wolves, on the other hand, remain 17th with 16 points from 23 games and are above the drop zone merely on goal difference.

Both Wolves and Arsenal made good starts to the contest as each team controlled the tempo of the match in spells in the first half. Neither team was able to establish complete authority as the game was pretty end-to-end from the start. Both teams shared the ball equally in the first half, but neither could create decent enough chances to trouble the opposition goalkeeper

Wolves attempted three shots and failed to hit the target, while Arsenal managed just one shot on target from five attempts. This prevented the game from settling down as there were small clashes brewing across the pitch. However, things were dire for the Gunners on the cusp of half-time. Teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off for a tackle which seemed like a yellow at most.

Arsenal were level with Wolves at the break but found themselves a man down.

Mikel Arteta made one change at the break as he brought on Riccardo Calafiori in place of Ethan Nwaneri, with the hopes of bolstering Arsenal's defence. The game was on level terms in the 70th minute as Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes picked up his second booking and was sent off. Just four minutes later, the Gunners found themselves a goal to the good.

Substitute Calafiori reacted fastest to pounce on a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and drilled a low effort into the bottom-right corner. Both managers made several changes after that moment as they looked to alter the course of the game. But Arsenal defended really well and established their authority on the match as they secured a narrow 1-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings from this match.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 8/10

Raya made four saves between the sticks for Arsenal as he earned his clean sheet. He also played four long balls and made one high claim.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber had a solid defensive performance as he won nine duels, making three clearances and one interception.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

Saliba returned from his hamstring strain with a great performance. He won four duels, making five clearances and one interception.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel was Arsenal's captain and was solid in defence, winning four duels and making three clearances and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6.5/10

He made a decent start to the game but was sent off by referee Michael Oliver under controversial circumstances.

Ethan Nwaneri - 6.5/10

Nwaneri had a subpar first half but was subbed off for tactical reasons as Arsenal needed more defensive players.

Thomas Partey - 7.5/10

Partey passed the ball with 89% accuracy and won seven duels in midfield, making five tackles and two interceptions.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including three key passes and two accurate crosses. He also won four duels and made one interception.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Martinelli had a subpar game for the Gunners on the right flank and could not make the desired impact.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz had a better game off the ball than he did with it, as he won nine duels and made one clearance, but also missed a sitter.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard had a decent game on the left flank as he played two key passes and won six duels as well.

Substitutes

Riccardo Calafiori - 7.5/10

He came on in the second half and scored the match-winning goal with a lovely finish on the volley.

Kieran Tierney - N/A

He played less than 10 minutes and does not warrant a rating.

