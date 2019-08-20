Wolves v Manchester United: 5 Takeaways from the game

Manchester United traveled to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second matchweek of the Premier League. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Ruben Neves respectively.

In the first half of the game, Manchester United dominated Wolves, both in terms of possession and chances created. While the home side defended in numbers, United were able to break them down, thanks to a great pass from Rashford and a brilliant finish from Martial.

Wolves didn't create a single clear cut opportunity in the first half and that tells you how brilliantly United were while controlling the first period. In the second half of the game, Wolves were much better as they started creating some opportunities.

Neves eventually equalized for the home side, with a stunning curling strike into the top corner. Around the 67th minute of the game, Paul Pogba won a penalty for Manchester United and the Frenchman's effort was by Rui Patricio.

The match eventually ended all square and in this piece, we are going to take a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka imperious again

Aaron Wan-Bissaka displayed what he is all about with a near-perfect performance against Chelsea, and against Wolves, the Englishman was United's best defender by far.

He didn't let Jonny Otto have a single minute's rest on that right-hand side as the Spaniard barely got past Wan-Bissaka. His tackling was brilliant and he was neat with the ball at his feet.

Wan-Bissaka should have had an assist as he picked out Jesse Lingard on two occasions in the Wolves box in the second half, but the latter couldn't finish them off.

Wan-Bissaka has been a revelation for United at right-back and Solskjaer would have been particularly pleased with his performance.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka vs. Wolves:



most final third passes (27/38)

most tackles won (9/10)



9 more final third passes and 5 more tackles than any other player. 🕷 🕸 pic.twitter.com/JJbaVNluQS — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 19, 2019

