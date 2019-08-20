Wolves 1-1 Manchester United: Player ratings for the Red Devils

Wolverhampton Wanderers held United to a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Manchester United faced Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Molineux for their second match in the 2019/20 Premier League season. Before the start of the game, all eyes were on the team selection for the Red Devils as the last two visits to Wolverhampton didn't go as planned.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made only one change from the side that faced Chelsea as Daniel James replaced Andreas Pereira on the right-wing. The match followed an expected pattern of play as United dominated possession and Wolves looked to play on the counter.

Anthony Martial put the Red Devils in front with a neat finish past Rui Patricio. The first half ended with United in complete control of the proceedings and 1-0 ahead.

Ruben Neves, in the second period, equalized for the home side with a brilliant curling strike past David de Gea. Paul Pogba missed a penalty for the Red Devils around the 68th minute of the game and the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the player ratings for Manchester United:

#1 David de Gea: 6/10

The Manchester United captain, David de Gea didn't have much to do in the first half and he could have done nothing to stop that Neves stunner.

#2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8.5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had a terrific start to life at Manchester United as the Englishman showed his defensive qualities again. He didn't let Jonny Otto get past him once and won nine tackles on the day, the most by any player. It was a man-of-the-match performance from the 21-year-old.

#3 Victor Lindelof: 6/10

Victor Lindelof didn't have a great game for the Red Devils as the Swede looked shaky on a couple of occasions which is quite uncharacteristic. He misplaced quite a few passes on the day and was caught out of position a couple of times.

#4 Harry Maguire: 7.5/10

Harry Maguire put in another assured performance for Manchester United at the back. He looks completely at home in the red shirt as he was dictating the play as the center-back. The Englishman won most of his aerial duels and was important in initiating attacks from the back.

#5 Luke Shaw: 6/10

Luke Shaw had a typical game of two halves as the Englishman was great during the first half, but got exposed in the second. Wolves second-half substitute Adama Traore made life difficult for Shaw as the Englishman couldn't deal with the Wolves attacker's pace.

#6 Scott McTominay: 6.5/10

Scott McTominay, like all other Manchester United players, was impeccable in the first half. He was his usual self, neat and tidy in possession and doing the dirty work for the team. In the second half though, McTominay misplaced quite a few passes and looked a little tired.

#7 Paul Pogba: 6.5/10

Paul Pogba's missed penalty was the only negative a decent performance overall. The Frenchman was dominant in the first half but careless in the second half. He picked out some typical long passes and was the creative force in that midfield.

#8 Jesse Lingard: 6/10

Jesse Lingard was very lively in the first half as he played an integral in United's first goal. The Englishman's impact on the game lessened as the match went on and he was eventually substituted by Juan Mata.

#9 Daniel James: 5.5/10

Daniel James earned himself a start against Wolves after scoring against Chelsea, but unfortunately, the Welsh international didn't have a great game. He was booked for diving early on in the game and his crossing was poor. Clearly United's worst player on the night.

#10 Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Marcus Rashford was great for United in the first half as he was creating many opportunities for the away side. He assisted United's only goal on the night and his pace was difficult to cope with for Ryan Bennett. All in all, a decent performance from the 21-year-old.

#11 Anthony Martial: 7.5/10

Anthony Martial scored for the second consecutive game for United and it was a great first-time finish from the Frenchman. The 23-year-old didn't start particularly well but grew into the game. His hold up play was better and he played an integral part in winning United the penalty.

Substitutes:

#1 Juan Mata: N/A

Came on very late and didn't have much of an impact on the game.

#2 Mason Greenwood: N/A

Came on for Daniel James around the 88th minute and didn't have much of an impact.

#3 Andreas Pereira: N/A

Andreas Periera was brought on for Jesse Lingard but the Brazilian didn't have much time to leave a mark on the game.

